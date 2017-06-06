Video: 'We will defeat you!' - London Mayor gives inspired address at vigil for victims of London Bridge terror attack

Source:Associated Press
A kaleidoscope of London's diversity turned out for a vigil to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words "I am a Muslim: Ask me anything."
Muslim men and women handed out posters bearing the words "Turn to Love" as suited office workers and spandex-clad gym-goers raised their smartphones to take photographs.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave a short speech decrying the attackers who had brought carnage to the capital.
"You will not win," Khan said. "We will defeat the terrorists."
The loudest and most sustained applause came for police and emergency workers. It was followed by a minute's silence.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news