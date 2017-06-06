Video: 'We will defeat you!' - London Mayor gives inspired address at vigil for victims of London Bridge terror attack

A kaleidoscope of London's diversity turned out for a vigil to honor the victims of the London Bridge attack: Buddist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Ahmadiyya Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words "I am a Muslim: Ask me anything."

Muslim men and women handed out posters bearing the words "Turn to Love" as suited office workers and spandex-clad gym-goers raised their smartphones to take photographs.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave a short speech decrying the attackers who had brought carnage to the capital.

"You will not win," Khan said. "We will defeat the terrorists."