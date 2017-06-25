Video: Watch: Nearly blind and gassy – meet Martha – officially the world's ugliest dog

A 57kg gentle giant named Martha was crowned the winner of the 29th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest yesterday.

The gassy Neapolitan Mastiff was a favourite of the Northern California crowd from the start, often plopping down on her side on stage with her droopy face spread across the ground when she was supposed to be showing off.

She was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after several surgeries can see again, according to her handler Shirley Zindler.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them the kind of older, smaller dogs who dominate the competition.

These dogs - some with acne, others with tongues permanently sticking out - are used to getting called ugly. But for their owners, it was love at first sight.