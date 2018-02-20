Video: 'This wasn't the person that we knew' – Couple who took in Florida massacre gunman speak out

The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died said the person who's been shown to the world since the shootings isn't the person they knew when he lived with them.

They said Cruz was very polite and followed all their rules.



Speaking overnight on ABC's Good Morning America, James and Kimberly Snead said they've only seen Nikolas Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.

After Lynda Cruz died in November, Cruz moved into the home of a teenage friend.

The friend's parents said they had no idea the extent of Cruz's issues.



The teen kept the AR-15 he allegedly used in the massacre locked in a gun safe with a few other firearms.

James Snead said he thought he had the only key to the gun safe but says Cruz must have had another key.

The family kept their own rifles, bought after a burglary a few years ago, in a separate locked cabinet.



They told Cruz he needed to ask permission to take out the guns.