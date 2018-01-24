Video: Volcano in Philippines spews fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash plumes

Lava fountaining regularly from the Philippines' most active volcano has flowed up to three kilometres from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption.

Mount Mayon has spewed lava up to 600 metres high at times Tuesday and early Wednesday and its ash plumes stretched up to five kilometres above the crater.

Lava flows in two gullies had advanced down the volcano's slopes more than a kilometre and pyroclastic flows - superheated gas and volcanic debris - had reached five kilometres from the crater in one area, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Wednesday morning.

An explosion from the crater at nightfall Tuesday was capped by one of the most massive lava displays since Mayon started erupting more than a week ago.

Authorities on Monday expanded the no-go zone to eight kilometres from the crater and have warned a violent eruption may occur in hours or days.

At least 56,217 people were taking shelter in 46 evacuation camps Tuesday and army troops and police were helping others leave the danger zone.