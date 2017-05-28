Video: US waitress grabbed by hair and thrown to ground over burnt chicken nuggets

Shocking video has emerged showing a waitress in the US being grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground over some burnt chicken nuggets.

To make things worse for the victim, she lost her job.

The incident took place at the at the Red Bowl Asian Bistro in South Carolina on April 19.

Cristina Surina asked her boss to remake some nuggets for a child's meal as they were charred.

As she turned around, the owner's 68-year-old father Jiguang Yang violently attacks her.

"The food was burnt, it was a kids meal. I didn’t feel like I should take out a child burnt chicken nuggets and fried shrimp. I asked the owner. He was in the kitchen at that time to remake it," Surina told WISTV.

"After that, everything come down. I turned around to start pouring ketchup for the kids' meal and when I was pouring ketchup, his dad came behind me and snatched my head down and I don’t know what happened after that."

Yang was arrested on Friday and charged with assault.

He could be deported because of his citizenship status.