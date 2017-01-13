Video: US mum saves baby from choking to death on veggie chip

Quick-thinking by a Texas mother saved her one-year-old daughter from potentially choking to death.

Jennifer Hull was in her children's playroom at home in Prosper when little Hollis started gasping for breath after a veggie chip got stuck.

A nanny cam in the room shows Hull leaping into action, first whacking her daughter on the back before executing the Heimlich manoeuvre.

"I immediately jumped into mommy mode when it happened," Hull told ABC News.

"It was very scary."