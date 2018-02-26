Video: US gun owners destroying weapons in protest after Florida shooting

 

Some US gun owners are destroying their firearms in protest after the recent school shooting in Florida.

Posting videos on Facebook with the hashtag #oneless, the primary target is the AR-15 long gun.
Source: Associated Press

Posting videos on Facebook with the hashtag #oneless, the primary target is the AR-15 long gun that is loved by millions but scorned by those who call it a military-style killing machine.

In the days since a 19-year-old man at a Florida high school used an AR-15 to kill 17 former classmates and adults, it has heightened outrage among some who question the proliferation AR-15s.

Once banned for a decade until 2004, there are now an estimated 12 million owned by Americans.

Scott Pappalardo is one such gun owner.

Sitting in the backyard of his Scotchtown, New York, home, the Eagle AR-15 rifle he'd owned for 30 years cradled in his lap, Mr Pappalardo called himself a firm believer in the Second Amendment who considers the rifle his favourite but is now pained by the mass shootings.

"I can't live knowing that my gun's out there, and it can one day possibly commit a horrific act like the other day in Florida," he said on a video he posted on his Facebook page. 

Amanda Meyer, who lives in New Haven, Connecticut, decided to destroy her handgun, which she purchased years ago for target practice and protection.

She grew up in Iowa and first learned to hunt at 14. Five years ago, she bought a Sig Sauer P229 handgun. She had been thinking about getting rid of it for months but was worried it could end up in the wrong hands.

She too took to Facebook to post a video of her slicing holes into the barrel, the rails and other parts with a saw in her garage.

"If I sold this gun, it might end up in the hands of a normal person, a mass murderer or a suicide victim, and there's really no way that I can know where it ends up, especially after it changes hands a few times," she said in the video.

