Video: US cops ride huge Slip 'N Slide instead of shutting it down after noise complaint

A pair of senior US police officers have made a fun-loving, and refreshing, response to a noise complaint directed at a group of children enjoying a Slip 'N Slide.

Two cops were called to a street party in North Carolina after someone complained the children were too loud.
The massive Slip 'N Slide had been set up in a North Carolina block party for Forth of July celebrations but some nay-saying neighbours thought they were being too loud.

However, instead of shutting down the fun, officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee decided to join in.

"The officers got there and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, the cops are here. They're going to shut us down,' but they noticed the noise was fine. It was literally the sound of kids playing," North Carolina resident Christina Hallings told ABC News.

"The Slip 'N Slide they noticed was so far off the street that cars and emergency vehicles could still pass through so it was perfectly fine and they decided to join in on the fun. There were no citations issued."

Footage of officer Joe Jonas going down the huge Slip 'N Slide on an inflatable raft, with children in tow, has been posted on Facebook and viewed over 150,000 times.

Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
