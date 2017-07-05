Video: US cops ride huge Slip 'N Slide instead of shutting it down after noise complaint

A pair of senior US police officers have made a fun-loving, and refreshing, response to a noise complaint directed at a group of children enjoying a Slip 'N Slide.

The massive Slip 'N Slide had been set up in a North Carolina block party for Forth of July celebrations but some nay-saying neighbours thought they were being too loud.

However, instead of shutting down the fun, officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee decided to join in.

"The officers got there and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, the cops are here. They're going to shut us down,' but they noticed the noise was fine. It was literally the sound of kids playing," North Carolina resident Christina Hallings told ABC News.

"The Slip 'N Slide they noticed was so far off the street that cars and emergency vehicles could still pass through so it was perfectly fine and they decided to join in on the fun. There were no citations issued."