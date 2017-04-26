Video: US cops pull man known as 'Gold Teeth' from burning car as he laments his poor choices

A man who goes by the alias of 'Gold Teeth' was pulled from a burning vehicle by US police before uttering, "why didn't I just stay home?"

Deputies of the Marion County Sheriff's Department in Florida identified a vehicle on April 23 being driven by Scott Michael Beekman, 30, who refused to stop.

The Ocala News reported police had received a tip off that Beekman was planning to commit an armed home invasion.

After a pursuit, Beekman crashed the white van, and the vehicle began to emit large amount of smoke.

Police dashcam footage shows deputies pulling him from the vehicle in a distressed state, before he asks to call his girlfriend, then laments his choice to leave home.

Deputies then searched the van and found several guns near the driver's seat - a loaded short-barrel shotgun, a loaded .32 calibre pistol and a loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.

Scott Michael Beekman - also known as 'Gold Teeth'. Source: Marion Country Sheriff's Office