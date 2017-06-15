Video: United Airlines employee violently shoves 71-year-old passenger to ground after boarding pass query

United Airlines is again in strife after footage emerged of a elderly man being shoved to the ground by a customer service member in Houston.

The three minute airport security video from 2015 shows 71-year-old passenger Ronald Tigner being pushed to to the ground by united Airlines employee Alejandro Anastasia during an argument over a ticket.

Tinger is now suing United Airlines for $1.38 million (NZD) for staff negligence, claiming he was knocked unconscious by the act and still suffers concussion-like symptoms today.

Although the confrontation happened two years ago, a lawsuit was filed by Tigner last week in Harris County, Texas.

In a statement released prior to American television channel KPRC airing the video, United Airlines said Anastasia no longer works for them and was ordered to pay a fine, write a letter of apology and attend anger-management classes following the incident.

'We are disturbed by the completely unacceptable behavior shown in a video of a customer and a former United employee at Bush Intercontinental Airport in 2015," United Airlines said.

"The actions shown here do not reflect our core values or our commitment to treat all of our customers with respect and dignity."

Speaking to KPRC, Tigner’s attorney William Hoke, said the footage was "one of the most inhumane things I've ever seen in my life".