Video: 'Unimaginable cruelty' – Clinton rips into Trump during College address

Associated Press

Hillary Clinton has used a commencement address at a US college to slam US President Donald Trump's budget.
Source: Associated Press

Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.

Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out


Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.

One person in hospital after being stabbed in Thames

The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.


 
