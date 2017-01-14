Video: UK pedestrians ignoring severe weather warnings are smashed by tidal surges

Pedestrians ignoring local weather warnings were left soaking wet after tidal surges in North Yorkshire.

Dramatic video footage shows several pedestrians ignoring the weather warnings in Scarborough as tidal waves surge onto the coastal roads.

Mountain Rescue teams and police cordoned off those roads and waterfront property owners laid out sandbags as flood defences, the Scarborough News reported.

The Environment Agency issued 17 severe flood warnings for parts of Britain's east coast in Essex and Suffolk.

Thousands of homes were evacuated amid fears of flooding along Britain's coast, but most residents were able to return home after no signs of flooding from tidal waves.