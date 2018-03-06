Video: Two children killed after car hits pedestrians in Brooklyn

Two children were reportedly killed and multiple other people were injured when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn today.

Authorities told WABC-TV that a woman believed to be the children's mother was taken to the hospital.

The FDNY says two other victims were transported to a hospital.

NYC Councilman Brad Lander, whose office is at the intersection, said in a tweet that the young children killed are 2 and 4 years old.

The incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn.