Video: Turkey, Russia carry out 100 airstrikes on ISIS targets in response to Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkish jets have carried out a number of airstrikes against suspected Islamic State (IS) group positions in Syria since the New Year's Day attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead.

Aerial footage released today showed suspected militant targets in Bzagah, Tedef and al-Bab hit by airstrikes yesterday.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu agency said more than 100 IS targets in Syria had been hit by Turkey and Russia in separate operations.

Turkish jets struck eight IS group targets, while tanks and artillery fired upon 103 targets near Al Bab, Anadolu quoted a senior military official as saying.