Video: Truck hit by strong winds flattens US police car

A video of a truck flattening a police car on a US highway has been shared by police in the hopes of sending a warning to drivers.

The dashcam footage from a cop car shows a truck travelling down Interstate 80 in Wyoming on February 7, when it gets hit by strong winds causing it to topple over and flatten a police car.

Luckily three police officers at the scene were not inside the car at the time of the incident, Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote in a statement alongside the video.

"We are also thankful the two occupants in the truck were not injured as well," the statement read.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol hopes the video shows motorists why they need to follow high wind advisories and road closures.