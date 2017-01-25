 

Video: Train obliterates huge FedEx truck on railway line - miraculously, no one injured

This is the stuff you would usually see in action movies. 

This footage of a passenger train obliterating a massive FedEx truck, narrowly missing the driver's cabin, however, is anything but. 

Two delivery trucks were filmed on dashcam as they passed over icy tracks on a road in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Saturday.

The train was carrying 82 passengers when it ploughed through the massive truck.
Source: North Salt Lake Police

The crossing gates were up indicating it was safe to pass and no red lights were flashing.

But, as one truck cleared the tracks, a Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner carrying 82 passengers slammed into the trailer attached to the driver's cabin.

Brown cardboard boxes were thrown through the air as the trailer was sliced in half by the sheer force of the passing train.

None of the passengers on the train, nor the driver, was seriously injured in the crash.

The Utah Transit Authority said the lights and bells fitted at the crossing were not working at the time of the crash, FOX 13 reported.

"Preliminary information indicates the gates were affected by the severe ice and snow conditions at the time and were in the default 'down and active' position, as they are programmed."

The crash is being investigated, while FedEx told Fox 13 it had done everything it could to minimise the impact for its customers.



