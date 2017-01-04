Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

The heart-stopping moment a toddler lifts a chest of drawers off his twin brother has been caught on a baby monitor.

Two year old Bowdy Shoff was climbing a chest of drawers with his twin brother Brock in their Orem, Utah bedroom when the drawers tipped over, pinning Brock underneath.

For over a minute Bowdy is confused about the situation and doesn't know why his brother is crying.

Then seeing his brother struggling to get out from underneath, Bowdy begins to push the drawers off his brother.

His brother manages to roll out from under the drawers and appears uninjured.

The twin's father Ricky Shoff posted the footage to Facebook on New Year's Eve saying he wanted to bring awareness to the dangers of not securing furniture to the walls.

"Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall," he said.

"We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share.