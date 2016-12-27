Video: The time George Michael appeared in James Corden's first carpool karaoke gig

While George Michael will be remembered for his contribution to the music industry and numerous charities, he can also been credited with appearing on James Corden's first carpool karaoke skit.

The 53-year-old ex-Wham! singer died yesterday in his home of apparent heart failure.

Michael appeared on the first of Corden's carpool karaoke long before the British comedian and actor used the idea for The Late Late Show.

In the Comic Relief, 2011 Red Nose Day sketch Corden appears as Smithy, his character from show Gavin & Stacey, singing in a car alongside Michael.