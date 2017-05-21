 

Video: Thugs use fire extinguisher on London biker in attempt to steal his moped

A group of seven moped riding thugs have violently attacked a UK biker with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to steal the man's moped. 

Metropolitan Police have released helmet cam footage of the attempted robbery of the man's moped.
Source: Metorpolitan Police

The video, recorded by the victims helmet cam, was released on Friday by Metropolitan Police to try and catch the moped gang after a spate of "moped-enabled thefts in east London".

The 58-year-old man was riding his motorcycle in broad daylight on 18 April in Ilford, London when he was suddenly surrounded by seven thugs who try to steal his bike. 

The man was knocked to the ground when one passenger on a moped sprayed a fire extinguisher at the man's helmet. 

The thugs are recorded speeding off after failing to steal the man's bike. 

Detective Sergeant Dean Grafton said in a statement, "we are appealing for any information as to the identity and whereabouts of this gang that are clearly targeting motorcyclists in the east London area".

"They are often seen in pairs on mopeds or scooters and with a fire extinguisher to distract their victim with a view to stealing the motorbikes."

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

