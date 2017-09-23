 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

World


Video: Thousands forced to evacuate as fears Bali volcano eruption imminent

share

Source:

Associated Press

More than 11,000 villagers have left their homes around the mountain
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

2

New Zealanders go to the polls in General Election

3
Lima Sopoaga's baby girl, Milla.

'If I have to wait another 799 days... the gift I was blessed with is worth it' - Proud AB Lima Sopoaga shares first pic of baby girl

01:05
4
Police estimate $100,000 worth of damages were caused in an illegal party held in a house under renovation in Dairy Flat, Auckland, last weekend

Watch: Teens cause $100,000 damage to vacant Auckland house in wild party

5

'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 