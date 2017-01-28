 

Video: 'They let him die' - dolphin perishes after being mobbed by selfie-hunting beachgoers

1 NEWS, C5N

A small dolphin has reportedly died after being kept out of the water by beach-goers in Argentina.

The shocking incident took place on a beach south of Buenos Aires in Argentina.
According to National Geographic, the incident happened at San Bernado, around 200km south of Buenos Aires, on Sunday.

A video shows a crowd of people surrounding the small dolphin and touching it.

"They let him die," a witness who spoke to local TV channel C5N said.

"He was young and came to the shore. They could have returned him to the water—in fact, he was breathing. But everyone started taking photos and touching him. They said he was already dead."

Last year shocking footage went viral of a dolphin being passed around by people on a beach in Santa Teresita.

It died of dehydration. 

