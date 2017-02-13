Video: 'There is no Muslim ban' - the moment Piers Morgan tries to defend Trump's anti-immigrant push, Aussie comedian tells him to 'f-off', and things go downhill from there

An Australian comedian has taken Piers Morgan to task on a US talkshow over Morgan's denial of President Trump's Muslim travel ban.

"There is no travel ban," Morgan said during the discussion on Real Time with Bill Maher on Saturday.

"Oh f*** off ... there's a f***ing Muslim ban," an angry Jim Jefferies replied.

Morgan, the polarising British media personality, wasn't prepared to back down.

"I'm not talking about the hysteria, I'm talking about 85 per cent of the world's Muslims are allowed into the country," Morgan said.

But Jefferies wasn't finished, going on to compare Trump with Adolf Hitler, Germany's leader from 1934-1945.

"Hitler didn't kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it."

Mr Trump's executive order last month banned Muslims from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the US.