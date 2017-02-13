 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: 'There is no Muslim ban' - the moment Piers Morgan tries to defend Trump's anti-immigrant push, Aussie comedian tells him to 'f-off', and things go downhill from there

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian comedian has taken Piers Morgan to task on a US talkshow over Morgan's denial of President Trump's Muslim travel ban.

Jim Jefferies was having none of Morgan's comments on Bill Maher's Real Time.
Source: @billmaher

"There is no travel ban," Morgan said during the discussion on Real Time with Bill Maher on Saturday.

"Oh f*** off ... there's a f***ing Muslim ban," an angry Jim Jefferies replied.

Morgan, the polarising British media personality, wasn't prepared to back down.

"I'm not talking about the hysteria, I'm talking about 85 per cent of the world's Muslims are allowed into the country," Morgan said.

But Jefferies wasn't finished, going on to compare Trump with Adolf Hitler, Germany's leader from 1934-1945.

"Hitler didn't kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it."

Mr Trump's executive order last month banned Muslims from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the US.

But the ban has been blocked by three US courts.

Related

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

00:36
2
Max's new video shows him cavorting in a Fijian paradise with a mystery blonde.

Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

01:30
3
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

01:03
4
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:16
5
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.


00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ