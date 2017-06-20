 

Video: Thai cop convinces knife-wielding man to hand over weapon, then unexpectedly gives surprised offender a hug

A Thai police officer subdued a dangerous knifeman - with a hug.

The CCTV footage shows the officer keeping extremely calm under pressure.
Source: Sanook News

CCTV footage taken from inside the Huay Police Station in Bangkok last week shows a 45-year-old man brandishing a knife, reported Thai media outlet Sanook News. 

Officer Anirut Malee comes over, speaks to the man, and manages to get him to hand over the knife. 

Officer Malee then moves toward the man with his arms open for a hug. 

The officer throws the knife away, and directs him to sit on a nearby chair. 

Officer Malee told Sanook News the knifeman was a former musician who had his guitar stolen and was working as a security guard, unpaid, for the last three days. 

The policeman told the man he had a guitar to give him. 

The man was taken to hospital for a mental evaluation and no charges have been laid. 

