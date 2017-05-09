 

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

Ten people have been injured when an amusement park ride failed sending them hurtling into the ground from a height of two-metres in Turkey.

Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.
A rope snapped on the Adrenaline Tower tower-drop ride at Konya Lunapark, an amusement park in Turkey's Central Anatolia region yesterday.

Mobile phone footage of the incident shows the ride rapidly descending from 25 metres.

The ride then slows briefly before a rope controlling the drop fails, violently slamming those on the ride into the ground.

The 10 injured riders were between the ages of 14 to 30.

All of the injured are in a stable condition, according to reports from Turkish news-site Milliyet.

