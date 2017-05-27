 

Video: Terminally ill woman granted dying wish to marry sweetheart in touching ceremony

A terminally ill US woman was granted her dying wish when she married her long-time boyfriend in a ceremony last week, after she was given only days to live.


Source: 7NEWS

Ronda Bivens, 28 and Matthew Mager, 29, from Tennessee have been together for 10 years and have two young children, aged four and six.

Ms Bivens was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on her ankle 12 months ago and has been given just days to live after the cancer spread to her lungs.

"I told her from day one when we first found out she had cancer that I know we always talked about having a big wedding," Mr Mager told InsideEdition.com.

"I said if anything happens, we will get married somehow, someway."

The couple was married last Thursday at the home of the bride's best friend where she is receiving hospice care.

Friends and family gathered by Ms Bivens bedside to support the couple and watch as they shared their vows.

The groom shared how emotional the experience was for him.

"My goal was to give her my last name before she passes. It was really emotional. I cried," he said.

"I joke with her and say 'you're not going anywhere now. We are hitched'.

