Video: Tech billionaire Elon Musk's $472m blooper reel of failed rocket landings

If you're attempting to launch your own passenger rocket into space you need deep pockets and a good sense of humour, because surprise, surprise, it ain't easy.

Thankfully, the one person on earth who is realistically trying to do this, billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is more than happy to publicise the challenges.

Musk has released what is being described as the most expensive blooper reel ever, capturing seven failed SpaceX rocket landings, each costing $67 million (NZD), Nine News reported.

The compilation of exploding Falcon 9 rockets was posted by Musk on his Twitter page with captions below each failed landing explaining the unique problem in each launch.

"Ran out of Hydraulic Fluid. Well technically it did land... just not in one piece," one particularly dramatic crash landing has plastered beneath the footage.

Adding to the modest comedy is a backing track of "Liberty Bell" - music best known as the intro theme of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

However, Musk has apparently ironed out many of the problems with the Falcon 9 rocket as it has reportedly landed safely in the last nine trial launches.