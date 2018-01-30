 

Video: Take a tour of the incredible new Amazon Spheres which are turning heads in Seattle

Associated Press

Amazon have created an amazing rainforest environment for their employees to work in.
Source: Associated Press

North America

Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

However, it's understood NZFirst have agreed to support the government's tightened medicinal cannabis Bill.

'It's random, it's haphazard, it's free-for-all' – Peters fiercely against Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis bill

The All Blacks and Chiefs lock missed the end of 2017 after his wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.

Watch: Brodie Retallick ready to return to rugby after personal tragedy

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


