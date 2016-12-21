 

Video: Syrians hug each other and smile as they're evacuated from east Aleppo

Associated Press

Israel's prime minister says he would like to grant medical assistance to Syrians wounded in the battle over the city of Aleppo.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he has asked Israel's Foreign Ministry to look into the possibility of bringing non-combatant men, women and children to Israel for medical treatment.

Israel has treated thousands of Syrians wounded in Syria's nearly six-year civil war, offering them medical treatment in hospitals in Israel.

Busloads of residents from the eastern suburbs arrived in the outskirts of the city.
Netanyahu told reporters, "we see the terrible tragedy of civilians and I've asked the Foreign Ministry to seek ways to expand our medical assistance to the civilian casualties of the Syrian tragedy, specifically in Aleppo".

Syrian activists say as few as 3000 people were left in eastern Aleppo awaiting evacuation before the government resumes full control of the city after nearly six years of war.

The next convoy of buses to evacuate rebels and civilians may well be the last one.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 60 buses have entered eastern Aleppo to pick up the remaining 3000 fighters and their families from the opposition's last foothold in the war-torn city.

The observatory's chief Rami Abdurrahman says the fate of 70 pro-government fighters taken prisoner by rebels over the course of four years of fighting over the rebel enclave remains unknown.

He says they were supposed to be handed over to the government as part of an agreement to allow the opposition to evacuate the city

