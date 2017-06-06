 

Video: Swerving driver launches himself at truck, hurls tirade of abuse at truckie

Video footage of an irate driver has been caught by a truckie who had road rage abuse hurled at him in Australia. 

This case of road rage went to a whole different level in Sydney yesterday.
Source: 7 News

Seven News reported truck driver Jason Clenton was driving in Sydney yesterday when a white hatchback swerved in front of him, slamming on the brakes. 

Mr Clenton attempts to drive around the car, but is followed.

The white car again pulls in front and brakes, this time reverseing up to the truck. 

The driver then scales up the front of the truck, and begins to yell at Mr Clenton. 

"He tried to gain entry to my vehicle. Based on our current climate in Australia, with all sorts of incidents happening at the moment, [the police] have found this interesting," he said.

Seven News said police are looking in to the incident. 

Australia

