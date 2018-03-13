 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Suspicious car in area ex Russian spy poisoned removed by UK army

share

Source:

Associated Press

The army were despatched today to remove a suspicious car outside Salisbury, the English city where Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.
Source: Associated Press

Troops wearing protective clothing were seen removing the car by flatbed truck in the village of Winterslow, 12 km from Salisbury.

Ambulance staff stood by as a precaution.

Later, police closed a multi storey car park in Salisbury where an abandoned car was believed to be parked.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

00:29
3
Get excited NZ fans – Sheeran is heading this way.

Watch: Ed Sheeran stuns fans with 'impromptu' street performance in Melbourne

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

00:39
5
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

05:48
Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Methamphetamine is much easier to get in New Zealand than cannabis, new report suggests

The Massey University drug report brings up issues of whether New Zealand should be using so much taxpayer money on cannabis enforcement, a researcher says.

03:30
Dr Sue Bagshaw says $10m is needed for the project, which will provide mental health, medical and other services.

One-stop health hub planned for Christchurch youth - 'We have more and more young people suffering'

At least $10m is needed to get it off the ground.


00:39
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

May said Sergei and Yulia Skripal were targeted with a military-grade nerve agent that was manufactured in Russia.


05:20
Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.

Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Sheeran and Moa hit it off on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 