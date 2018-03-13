Video: Suspicious car in area ex Russian spy poisoned removed by UK army

Source:Associated Press
The army were despatched today to remove a suspicious car outside Salisbury, the English city where Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.
Troops wearing protective clothing were seen removing the car by flatbed truck in the village of Winterslow, 12 km from Salisbury.
Ambulance staff stood by as a precaution.
Later, police closed a multi storey car park in Salisbury where an abandoned car was believed to be parked.
