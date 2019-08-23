Video surfaces of Fijian Prime Minister grabbing, shoving opposition MP

Video has been published on Facebook today showing Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama pushing and shoving an opposition MP.

Mr Bainimarama is seen grabbing the blazer of Pio Tikoduadua and shoving him.

Police in Fiji are investigating claims Mr Bainimarama, assaulted Mr Tikoduadua on August 9 in front of witnesses outside Parliament in Suva.

President of the National Federation Party Pio Tikoduadua alleges the Prime Minister swore and assaulted him - breaking his glasses in the process.

In a statement, Mr Tikoduadua says after the alleged assault "he then again warned me in I-taukei language 'Qarauna tiko' or watch out."

But Mr Bainimarama's Fiji First party has denied an assault took place.