TODAY |

Video surfaces of Fijian Prime Minister grabbing, shoving opposition MP

1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Crime and Justice

Video has been published on Facebook today showing Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama pushing and shoving an opposition MP.

Mr Bainimarama is seen grabbing the blazer of Pio Tikoduadua and shoving him.

Police in Fiji are investigating claims Mr Bainimarama, assaulted Mr Tikoduadua on August 9 in front of witnesses outside Parliament in Suva.

President of the National Federation Party Pio Tikoduadua alleges the Prime Minister swore and assaulted him - breaking his glasses in the process.

In a statement, Mr Tikoduadua says after the alleged assault "he then again warned me in I-taukei language 'Qarauna tiko' or watch out."

But Mr Bainimarama's Fiji First party has denied an assault took place.

Police are yet to comment on the investigation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video of August 9, 2019 incident has been posted online two weeks later. Source: Coup Fourpointfive
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Conservationists say the government’s encouraging deforestation for farming.
As Amazon rainforest burns, some pictures circulating online are not from current blazes
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:14
The device is able to take pictures of living organisms in unprecedented detail.

Researchers develop new microscope that can see previously invisible organisms in unprecedented detail
People pay their penitence and pray in front of the Western Wall in Jersusalem, Israel.

UN chief urges world to stamp out religious persecution
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trumpâs re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. Theyâll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. Itâs a recognition of the presidentâs persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Female Trump backers try to sell his message
General view, OCTOBER 9, 2015 : Mitsui Fudosan a Japanese property developer and Gold Partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games holds a special event in Nihonbashi, downtown Tokyo, Japan on October 9, 2015. (Photo by Sho Tamura/AFLO SPORT)

Olympic organisers offering packages that include luxury seating, fine dining and celebrity guests - for $94k