Video: Superman-suited little boy marks year of gruelling chemo by ringing hospital bell

A beaming six-year-old boy in the United States has celebrated the end of a year-long chemotherapy treatment by ringing a bell in celebration.

It doesn't seem like much, but for Jimmy Spagnolo and his family, it was a sign of life getting back to normal.

"That was our battle cry for the year for this round of treatment," Jimmy’s dad Jim told KDKA.

"It was really special."

Wearing a Superman shirt, a delighted Jimmy rang the bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Saturday, in front of his family.

Jimmy was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour when he was just four months old, and has undergone four rounds of chemo to shrink it.