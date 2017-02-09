 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Superman-suited little boy marks year of gruelling chemo by ringing hospital bell

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A beaming six-year-old boy in the United States has celebrated the end of a year-long chemotherapy treatment by ringing a bell in celebration.

Jimmy Spagnolo isn't free of cancer yet, but as this video shows, his spirit remains strong.
Source: University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre

It doesn't seem like much, but for Jimmy Spagnolo and his family, it was a sign of life getting back to normal.

"That was our battle cry for the year for this round of treatment," Jimmy’s dad Jim told KDKA.

"It was really special."

Wearing a Superman shirt, a delighted Jimmy rang the bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Saturday, in front of his family. 

Jimmy was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour when he was just four months old, and has undergone four rounds of chemo to shrink it.

The tumour is still there, but doctors think if it doesn't get bigger, he may be able to live a full life with it.

Related

North America

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
Clinton Finn posted numerous videos on You Tube as he pursued a rap career in California.

Former classmate of Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US say he was 'easily led astray'

2
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


00:20
3
All Blacks stars busted out their best dance moves in the latest Super Rugby promotional video.

Watch: Julian Savea steals spotlight with slick moonwalk in Parris Goebel's promo

00:29
4
Kaycee Oxendine says the woman breastfed her lactose intolerant three-month-old son, despite being told not to.

Video: Childcare teacher fired for breastfeeding lactose intolerant boy without permission from his mum

01:50
5
Matt Watson was fed up at seeing fish heads scattered across beaches, so he did something about it.

Fishing celebrity Matt Watson's waste-reducing fish head app attracts thousands of users

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ