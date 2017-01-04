Video: Sumatran tiger cub plays with counting board as London Zoo begins annual animal count

Source:Associated Press
Keepers at London Zoo had their clipboards and calculators out today as they undertook their first major task of 2017: the annual stock take.
They are required to tally up more than 750 different species at the zoo - every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate.
A requirement of London Zoo's licence, the annual audit takes keepers almost a week to complete, with the information shared with other zoos around the world to share knowledge on breeding programmes for endangered animals.
Last year saw the arrival of many new animals at the zoo, including a pair of Sumatran tiger cubs called "Achilles" and "Karis".
