Video: Stunning Lorde transforms Billboard Awards into private karaoke room

Kiwi songstress Lorde has given a typically innovative performance at today's Billboard awards in Las Vegas ahead of the release of her second album Melodrama on June 16.

Performing her hit song Green Light from the new album, Lorde appeared on stage in a replica of an every day karaoke room, giving an impassioned rendition of her song as the lyrics appeared on a TV screen in front of her.

The performance is sure to strike a note with amateur karaoke enthusiasts the world over who can relate to the familiar scene - belting out your favourite tune in a small room with a group of friends waiting for their turn on a couch behind.

Lorde was in good company at the awards show, with performances also coming from superstars Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion and Cher among others.

The US hip hop and R & B artist Drake was the big winner at this year's awards, taking out four of the top award categories including the coveted top artist award.

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

— Top artist: Drake.

— Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, "Views."

— Top female artist: Beyonce.

— Top male artist: Drake.

— Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

— Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

— Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

— Top rap artist: Drake.

— Top country artist: Blake Shelton.

— Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

— Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

— Top social artist: BTS.

— Top touring artist: Beyonce.

— Chart achievement award: twenty one pilots.