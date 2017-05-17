 

Video: Sprightly Prince Philip joins the family for garden party at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, hosted one of their annual garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join Philip and the Queen for the occasion.
The Duke, who announced recently that he was retiring from public duties in the autumn, laughed and joked with guests on the palace lawn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also at the event, a much-coveted social occasion for people from all walks of life.

Around 8,000 people are invited to each of the Queen's garden parties every year.

She normally holds up to three at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

But this year an extra three garden parties will be held at the Queen's London residence, one which will be hosted by Prince Harry for the first time.

