Video: Sprightly Prince Philip joins the family for garden party at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, hosted one of their annual garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke, who announced recently that he was retiring from public duties in the autumn, laughed and joked with guests on the palace lawn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also at the event, a much-coveted social occasion for people from all walks of life.

Around 8,000 people are invited to each of the Queen's garden parties every year.

She normally holds up to three at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.