Video: Spectacular drone footage captures dangerous giant crack in Antarctic ice shelf

British scientists have decided to close the Halley VI Research Station in Antarctica for the winter amid safety concerns over a huge crack in the ice shelf on which it is located.

Drone footage recently released showed the extent of the ice crack which the British Antarctic survey said presented "a complex glaciological picture" that caused concern about the shelf in the coming months.

The survey says a new crack on the floating Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica will force them to remove people before the Antarctic winter, which runs from March to November, ends.

Scientists say the fissure, which is 17 kilometres long and growing, poses no risk to the people currently at the station.

But difficulties in evacuating people during the winter prompted scientists to shut the station as a precaution.

Research teams will reoccupy the station after the Antarctic winter.

The mobile station is a platform for global Earth, atmospheric and space weather observation in a climate-sensitive zone.

