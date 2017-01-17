Video: Spanish dating show guest falls asleep live on air

A guest on a Spanish dating show fell asleep during the filming, leaving the host and audience in fits of laughter.

The woman, known only as Eloisa, was looking for love on the Canal Sur show La Tarde Aqui Y Ahora (The Afternoon Here and Now), but had taken a sleeping pill the night before to combat her nerves.

As she nods off, and the host decides it would fun to turn the lights down and play some soothing music.

"From now on we can't laugh and we'll have to applaud either very quietly or by just raising our hands and moving them around."

The audience were then asked to quietly sneak out of the studio, before Eloisa is awoken by a female assistant.

"Who is it, who is it?" the woman says, startled from her sleep.