Video: South African scientists claim to have designed '100 per cent safe' shark barrier

A new shark barrier invention could be deployed in New South Wales, Australia to protect surfers.

South African scientists have claimed to design an eco-friendly barrier that is "100 per cent safe," according to the inventors.

One of the founders of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti, said no sharks had breached their barrier in six years of testing, but other sea creatures are not at risk.

"It is impossible for sharks, dolphins, turtles or other sea creatures to get caught and die in the barrier."

"I can say very confidently the barrier is 100 percent safe and effective."

The barrier can be deployed in deeper water than regular shark nets, New South Wales current nets are in a water depth of 10 metres.