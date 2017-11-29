Video: 'Sorry Nick' – US cop accidentally Tasers partner during arrest scuffle

A US police officer had a Thanksgiving Day to forget when his partner accidentally shot him with his stun gun.

The Ohio officers, who haven't been named, were responding to a domestic violence call last Thursday when the unfortunate incident was caught on one of the cop's bodycam.

The footage shows one of the policemen wrestling a man to the ground in Riverside, Ohio, when his partner lets off a shot from his stun gun in an attempt to subdue the suspect.

It didn't go as planned however, with the prongs from the Taser hitting the policeman instead of the suspect, causing him to cry out in pain and roll off the alleged offender.

"You shot me," the stricken officer says from the ground. "Sorry Nick," replied the cop who fired the errant shot.