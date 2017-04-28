 

Video: 'Sorry mum, no helmet' - Aussie woman's chilling final Instagram video before dying in Bali scooter crash

A young Australian who died in Bali after police found her lying next to a crashed scooter is being remembered by family and friends as a beautiful "ray of sunshine".

Ella Knights died in a crash a week after she posted this video to Instagram of herself on the back of a scooter with the caption 'Sorry mum #nohelmet'.
Ella Knights died yesterday, a week after she posted a video to Instagram of herself on the back of a scooter driven by a friend with the caption "sorry mum #nohelmet".

The 26-year-old was found by a passer-by lying face down in a gutter in Canggu, North Kuta about 3am yesterday.

A Honda scooter was lying on its side a few metres away with its engine still running.

Witnesses reported Ms Knights had been riding the bike alone and was not wearing a helmet.

The Sydney resident had spent the previous 10 weeks travelling the world and was due to fly home on May 1.

She had documented her travels through India and Indonesia on social media and met up with a number of friends and relatives including her mother Kaz Knights.

The young Australian also recently graduated from a 200-hour yoga teacher course in Goa.

"@ellaknights love you, miss you already my little ray of sunshine," friend @littlegreenthumb posted on Instagram.

The pair were pictured in a Bali pool together on Ms Knight's Instagram account earlier this week.

Alyssa Johnson, who travelled and studied yoga with Ms Knight, also posted a heartfelt tribute.

"Less than two days ago, we talked on the phone for an hour, swearing we'd never again work just to get by because life is too short and we have too many places to go and hardly any time to waste living average lives," Ms Johnson said in an Instagram post today.

"But we were supposed to do it together.

"I guess your energy was needed somewhere else more than here. I'll see you later, beautiful."

Ms Knight's death has been reported to the Australian consulate. Police are waiting on a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The 26-year-old suffered bruises and wounds all over her face, said Dr Ida Alit, head of forensics at Sanglah Hospital.

