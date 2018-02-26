Video: Sombre drone footage reveals widespread destruction in Syria

Sombre drone footage has revealed widespread destruction in the war-torn Syrian cities of Aleppo and Daraya.

With western countries and oil-rich Gulf states unwilling to pour money into war-torn Syria as long as President Bashar Assad is in power, reconstruction could turn out to be a mission impossible.

Syrians hope that their allies, including China, Russia and Iran, will help them rise from the ashes.

Seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs have left entire cities and infrastructure a crumpled, decimated landscape of flattened buildings and rubble.

The question of who will rebuild the country has become part of the tug of war between Assad and his opponents.

The government says it does need the international community, and although it does not have the funds or means to lead the process on its own, it has said only those who have stood by

Syria would be allowed to participate in its rebuilding.