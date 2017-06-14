Video: Skin-crawling video shows mass of caterpillars infesting suburban backyard in Canada

A skin-crawling video of piles of caterpillars infesting a suburban backyard is unfortunately nothing unique across Canada at the moment.

A wide stretch of Canada from Ontario and Quebec is experiencing a massive outbreak of tent caterpillars that could last two to three years, the Ottawa Citizen reports.



"What we're seeing is the early stages of what could be a couple of years of outbreak," City of Ottawa forester Jason Pollard said.



"It's something thats happening provincially. Typically with this bug, we're looking at cycles of every 10 or 15 years and then we're in it for two, sometimes three years, maybe even longer."

Although the caterpillars are harmless to humans, the sheer mass of them consuming vegetation and clogging backyard drains and gutters has been a huge inconvenience this past Canadian spring.

This is not to mention the cringe factor of having the critters dropping onto your head from overhanging trees.

"There were webs across my face, all over my hands in my eyes," Ottawa resident Chris Latreille told the Ottawa standard.

"You look up and you'd see five or six coming down at you. They were coming down like Spider-Man!"

However, Rob Lee of the Ottawa Field Naturalists Club was keen to point out the little caterpillars were very pleasant creatures at an individual level.

"If you've got small kids, have them look closely. They have beautiful turquoise on them and the eastern tent caterpillar has orange on it, too," Lee said

"They're really pretty things — if you've got one or two. If you've got thousands of them, you're not going to be happy."