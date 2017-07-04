Video: Sister of seven-year-old murder victim's heart-breaking words – 'inside you really don't wanna be smiling'

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty yesterday, July 3, to killing seven-year-old Katie Rough in Woodthorpe, England, on 9th of January this year.

Katie was found smothered and with two big knife wounds on a playing field and later died in the hospital.

The suspect was 15 at the time of the murder.

During the hearing Leeds Crown Court heard that the killer suffered from severe mental health issues and was convinced people weren't human "but robots".

During the trial the teenage girl wrote her plea as "guilty to manslaughter" by diminished responsibility and the court accepted it.

The judge said he wanted more questions answered by medical professionals before the sentence could be passed.