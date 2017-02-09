Video: Silly old Aussie snake saved after biting off more than it can chew

Source:
A foolhardy carpet python had to receive special vet treatment in Townsville, Australia after it decided to eat a tennis ball.
The snake was found on Monday and after x-rays confirmed that it had served itself an unwise lunch, a vet nurse moistened the ball with parrafin oil and massaged the ball loose.
The serpent seemed to be unharmed by the incident, and happily accepted a substitute meal of a rat.
It is expected to bounce back and make a full recovery.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news