Video: 'Shut the f*** up' - homeless Sydney man allegedly pushed into power pole by aggressive cop

An Australian police officer has been filmed allegedly pushing and shoving a homeless man into a power pole in Sydney's CBD.

Keteilia Harris witnessed the incident and posted the video to Facebook, which shows the male police officer approaching the man along with a female colleague.

She says the officer allegedly harassed the homeless man who was "hanging around collecting his free dinner that lovely people were providing."

The police officer can be seen grabbing the man and shoving him into a power pole, before pushing him up against a fence.

"You're under arrest," the male officer can be heard saying as the homeless man replies "what for?"

The officer then said he was being arrested for "offensive behaviour" and "offensive language."

When the homeless man asks "where is the offensive behaviour?", the male officer swiftly tells him he had "one more chance" before saying "shut the f*** up".

At the end of the video, the homeless man can be seen walking away from the two officers.

Since being posted to Facebook on Thursday night, the video has been viewed over 452,000 times.

"Before this video the police officer punched him and asked him to move away 500 meters after calling him a homeless piece of s*** whilst the man was asking the police officer why he's being sent away," Keteilia Harris wrote.

"This is the most disgusting thing I've ever witnessed first hand."

NSW Police told Nine News that the 57-year-old homeless man was allegedly seen abusing bystanders at Sydney's Central Railway Station.

"The man was issued a move along direction but a short time later police had reason to speak with the man again," a police spokesperson said.

"They will allege he was behaving in an offensive manner.

"The man was escorted from the location and will be issued with an infringement notice in relation to his behaviour."