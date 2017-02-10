Video shows terrified mum trying to give toddler to McDonald's employee during drive-thru attack

CCTV footage has been released of a mother in the US trying to pass her child to a drive-through employee during an attack at a McDonald's in Cincinnati.

The harrowing footage shows Jessica Wilson fleeing her vehicle with the toddler in hand and attempting to get away from her alleged abuser, the child's father Leveski Crossty.

Video shows Ms Wilson desperately trying to hand her child through to the drive-through employee before Mr Crossty pulls the child away, putting it in the car and driving off.

A court in the United States has been shown the footage as part of a trial against Mr Crossty.

It's alleged that earlier he broke into Miss Wilson's home, where she lived with her four children, before assaulting her repeatedly. The court was told she suffered bruises, black eyes, bite marks and cuts.

But Crossty's attorney Stephen Madden dismissed his clients actions as a "misdemeanour domestic incident."

"Mr Crossty drove away with Ms Wilson's children in order to protect them," Mr Madden insisted.