Video shows smoke rising after Mexican plane crashes shortly after take-off

Associated Press
Zimbabwe's electoral commission has announced the first official results of yesterday's elections but says it is waiting to release any news on the presidential race until all results are collated.
The commission says the next briefing is expected around 7pm local time (1700 GMT).
Both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa have expressed optimism about the results, and Chamisa's supporters are already claiming victory based on what they say are results collected from agents in the field nationwide.
The electoral commission says it found no "cheating" in Tuesday's election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure.
The peaceful election was a break from votes marred by violence.
The opposition alleges, however, that voting results forms were not posted at more than one-fifth of the country's polling stations as the law requires.
An elderly man with a therapy dog was forcibly removed by two guards from a train during an incident in Perth yesterday, prompting concern.
The incident took place on a Mandurah train and onlookers filmed the confrontation between the men, 9 NEWS reports.
Guards can be seen arguing with the man, telling him that he cannot have a dog on the train, but the man insists it's his therapy dog and that he had been given permission from the guards' colleagues.
They did not accept that, despite the man showing them a letter on his phone detailing his medical condition.
The confrontation escalated and the man became angry before the two guards dragged him off the train as his confused dog followed behind.
The public transport authority defended the actions of its guards, saying the inter-state visitor should have brought the correct documentation if he wanted to bring his dog onboard, and that the guards acted appropriately.