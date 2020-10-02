TODAY |

Video shows Kansas City cop kneeling on back of pregnant woman

Source:  Associated Press

Kansas City police are investigating after videos on social media show an officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant woman while handcuffing her during a confrontation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Social media videos show an officer in Kansas City kneeling on the back of a pregnant woman while handcuffing her during a confrontation. Source: Twitter: Attorney Stacy Shaw

The officers were arresting a man when the woman “grabbed and touched” the officers, police spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said Thursday. He said the woman was evaluated and released from a hospital, The Kansas City Star reported.

Jackson said the department has not had a chance to review the officers' video or surveillance video but are taking the incident seriously.

He encouraged anyone who was at the scene and wants to voice concerns about what they saw to file complaints with the Office of Community Complaints or the police department.

The incident in eastern Kansas City began as a fight between two women at a business. Police cleared the area but a man refused to leave and the woman who is shown in the video would not stop interfering with the arrest, WDAF-TV reported.

She and the man were arrested for interfering with the arrest, Jackson said. No names have been released.

Civil rights attorney Stacy Shaw posted the video to social media.

“It’s just an example of how the police have no regard for anyone,” Shaw said. “If they are going to do this to a visibly pregnant woman, imagine what they’re doing to the kids out in the street.”

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
2
Australia announces one-way travel bubble to some states for Kiwis heading across the Tasman
3
Rubbish bin at Christchurch isolation facility likely source of pair's Covid-19 infections
4
Woman who died in fall on Mount Ruapehu named
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump begins 'quarantine process' while waiting for test results after top aide tests positive for Covid-19

Potty training: NASA tests new $34m titanium space toilet

Shipment of sex toys leads to $43m drug bust

UN report finds sexual exploits of children rife in Fiji