TODAY |

Video shows jam-packed plane on its way from London to Lisbon

Source:  Associated Press

Video and photos shot by a passenger on a flight from London Stansted to Lisbon on the weekend showed a busy flight with no evidence of social distancing measures.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The footage filmed by a passenger shows little social distancing happening on this busy flight. Source: Associated Press

Most passengers wore gloves and masks but could not adhere to the two-metre distancing rule on the flight, as most seats appeared to be occupied.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said today that the airline will begin operating nearly 1,000 daily flights starting in July - assuming government restrictions on flights within Europe are lifted after the shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has more than 223,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and has reported more than 32,000 deaths.

However, the number of infections may be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney pedophile who catfished, blackmailed young boys jailed for almost 10 years
2
Trump and reporter in heated exchange after President's claim Obama committed 'greatest crime'
3
PPE guidelines leave businesses confused, out of pocket
4
Campervan fleet sent to Northland to help ease homelessness amid lockdown
5
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Royal family pays tribute to nurses across the Commonwealth

PPE guidelines leave businesses confused, out of pocket

Police considering prosecutions, warnings after large gang funeral in Matamata
02:15

Man arrested in alleged 1988 hate crime death of American man who fell off cliff in Sydney