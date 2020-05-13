Video shows jam-packed plane on its way from London to Lisbon

Video and photos shot by a passenger on a flight from London Stansted to Lisbon on the weekend showed a busy flight with no evidence of social distancing measures.

Most passengers wore gloves and masks but could not adhere to the two-metre distancing rule on the flight, as most seats appeared to be occupied.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said today that the airline will begin operating nearly 1,000 daily flights starting in July - assuming government restrictions on flights within Europe are lifted after the shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has more than 223,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and has reported more than 32,000 deaths.

However, the number of infections may be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.