TODAY |

Video shows Italian coastguard's desperate rescue effort after migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Immigration
Accidents

The immediate aftermath of a migrant-carrying ship sinking off the coast of Lampedusa, an island in the Mediterranean, has been captured in footage by the Italian coastguard.

In the video, people can be seen struggling to stay above water in freezing conditions as rescuers try to save them.

The coastguard said it was still searching for bodies of those missing in yesterday's shipwreck.

According to the coastguard, the migrants' boat sank about a nautical mile off the coast.

It rescued 149 people including 13 women and three children.

Today, the Italian news agency ANSA reported the bodies of five women have been recovered.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People can be seen struggling to stay above water in freezing conditions as rescuers battle to save them. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Immigration
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Locals upset over Moeraki boulder vandals
2
Six more children die amid Samoa measles crisis, bringing death toll to 32
3
Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
4
National proposes banning gang patches in public, new police unit to 'harass gangs'
5
Cyclist dies after crash involving truck in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Conan is a hero' - US military dog injured in raid on ISIS leader gets honoured at White House
00:39

'Alone and old, but tough' - Elderly bodybuilder clobbers intruder with table, then beats him with broom
00:56

Six more children die amid Samoa measles crisis, bringing death toll to 32
00:25

Firefighters battling bushfires dance with joy as rain falls in NSW, but lightning now poses threat