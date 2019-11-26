Video shows Italian coastguard's desperate rescue effort after migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean

The immediate aftermath of a migrant-carrying ship sinking off the coast of Lampedusa, an island in the Mediterranean, has been captured in footage by the Italian coastguard.

In the video, people can be seen struggling to stay above water in freezing conditions as rescuers try to save them.

The coastguard said it was still searching for bodies of those missing in yesterday's shipwreck.

According to the coastguard, the migrants' boat sank about a nautical mile off the coast.

It rescued 149 people including 13 women and three children.